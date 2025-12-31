But, of course, my work to help revitalise St Austell town centre must now become the central focus. Whilst there are many local dimensions to this, high streets across the country are suffering. And whilst the Budget did well to shape a more progressive system overall — shifting the burden from the smallest businesses onto warehouse-style outlets and capping potential rises due to the tapering off of pandemic era relief and depressed valuations — I know that the hospitality sector has been left wanting more as it faces the risk of rising costs being baked in for years ahead. As I’ve said time and time again: we must recognise our high streets as public goods necessary for thriving communities, and recognise the fundamental role hospitality plays in this.