New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Paws And Purrs Cat Cafe At Moor View Alpacas at Gemstones, Nine Stones Farm, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on December 11
• Rated 4: Rick Stein Fistral at Fistral Blu, Unit 4, International Surfing Centre, Headland Road; rated on December 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: White Hart Hotel at The White Hart, The Square, St Keverne, Helston; rated on December 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Tin Town Chippy at 9 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on December 11