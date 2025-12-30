FESTIVE creativity lit up Liskeard as the town’s Traders Association announced the winner of this year’s ‘Best Dressed Christmas Window’ competition.
Liskeard mayor, Cllr Christina Witty, along with fellow town councillors Sylvia Berry and Lori Reid, judged the competition and praised entrants for their hard work, with organisers saying the high standard of entries made judging a tough task.
Top prize went to Sue Ryder on Baytree Hill. The judges commended Cassandra Gladstone and her team for an eye-catching display packed with creativity and charming handmade details that perfectly captured the Christmas spirit.
The association thanked all participating businesses for helping to spread festive cheer across the town, describing the event as a brilliant celebration of community spirit.
