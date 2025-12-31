A strong sense of community will be on show again when Liskeard Town Council hosts its annual Community Fair on Saturday, March 21.
Taking place in the Public Hall from 10am to 1pm, the event invites local groups and organisations to showcase their work, connect with residents and encourage involvement.
Application forms for a stand are now available from the town council office on West Street, the tourist information centre on Pike Street, or to download online.
Completed forms can be emailed or returned directly to the town council office. With a closing date of Friday, February 6, organisers are encouraging early applications.
The fair – which is free to enter – will celebrate the people and projects that make Liskeard thrive.
