PUB-goers in Liskeard are being invited to beat the January blues with cut-price food and drink as The King Doniert launches a two-week ‘January Sale’, including a pint of beer for just 99p.
The offer is running at The King Doniert, in Barras Street, from Friday, January 2 until Thursday, January 15.
Pub manager Ian Lynskey said the sale mirrors the traditional January discounts seen on the high street, offering customers the chance to enjoy value-for-money dining and drinks after the festive season.
Ian said: “I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.”
