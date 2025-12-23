Liskeard
Flower Club
IN December 2025 Flower Club members thoroughly enjoyed a workshop where they all made a Christmas Wreath using moss rings prepared by a couple of committee members.
It was amazing how many different kinds of wreaths were produced. This was followed by a refreshing cup of tea/coffee and biscuits.
There will be no meeting in January but in February we will be having our club lunch which will be held in the East Taphouse Hall.
The next demonstration will be on Thursday, March 12, at 2pm in the Dobwalls Football Club, Lantoom Way, Dobwalls, Liskeard, PL14 4FL. This is a demonstration by Karen Smith from Totnes, entitled "Let the Flowers Talk".
New and old members are very welcome to attend. Further details from Brenda Bolton, on: 07714 684344.
Club website: Liskeard-flower-club-weebly.com
Club Facebook: Liskeard & District Flower Arrangement Society.
St Cleer
Cleerway Church
THE members of Cleerway Community Church will meet on Sunday morning at the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast before worship starts at 10.30am.
Everyone is welcome to join us. Find us on Facebook or at www.cleerway.org.uk
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
A WELL attended service took place on Sunday, December 21, in the parish church of St Melor's at Linkinhorne with bells ringing out to welcome everyone.
The service was led by Lay Minister, Andrew Doney who welcomed everyone.
A solo verse of the first carol was sung by Elaine Humphries before the procession of the choristers followed by the Bidding Prayer read by Lay Minister, Roy Cooper.
The Advent candle was lit by Debs Drayton. Readers were Nigel Drew, Sarah Gard, Merlin Kraft, Debs Drayton, Carol Cottam, John Harfoot, Kirsty Doney, and Colin Humphries, with the Gospel reading by Andrew Doney.
The choir sang two anthems, and solo parts by Richard Doney and Elaine Humphries in "Good King Wenseslas." The collection was taken by Mark and Helen Harris.
Following the service sherry, wine and mince pies were enjoyed. Many thanks to the readers, all who helped and attended the service which was a great start to the Christmas season.
Organists were Roger Webster and Mark Smith.
There was no service at St Melor's Church, Linkinhorne, or St Paul's Church, Upton Cross, on December 28, there was instead a United Communion Service at St Mellanus Church at St Mellion at 10am.
Recycling for Charity
DON’T bin it, recycle it. If you are having a clear out then don’t forget there are the recycling bins in the parish hall car park at Upton Cross, and more behind the hall.
At the moment people can recycle postage stamps, any old cameras, Sat Navs, Kindles, MP3s, mobile phones, foreign money, and jewellery in any condition. Ferrero Rocher boxes and trays too. Also Pringle tubs, but they must have the metal bases, otherwise put them in your council orange recycling bag. Please note - crisp packets and sweet wrappers not accepted at the moment.
There has been a wonderful response to the empty biscuit, cracker and cake wrappers drive, as this is the best earner of all the programmes which include hot cross buns, croissants, bread sticks, Twiglets, Mini Cheddars, mini cookies, mini rolls, custard creams, cereal bars, Kit Kat, pink wafers and bread loaf bags, bagels, crumpets, garlic baguettes are all growing in popularity and many more. You can check what you can recycle see web site at the end of this info.
Ursula Crouch attended the community event at Sterts a few weeks ago to promote this project and she wishes to thank all those who came and took information and gave a donation. The running total for KICKS COUNT www.kickscount.org.uk is £19,500 plus in November also donated £400 to Blood Bikes and £500 to East Cornwall Search & Rescue Team .... amazing how much can be raised with items that people would normally throw away ! Ali Humphreys & Ursula Crouch thank everyone for the support and to all volunteers - KEEP RECYCLING ! Web site www.south-hill.co.uk/charity-recycling and Face Book group listing the items we can accept and the different locations you can drop off. Answer to any questions please contact Ursula via email [email protected] or phone 07305 044049.
St Veep
St Veep Church
Christmas Eucharist was held on Thursday, December 25, at 11am.
Epiphany carols will be on Sunday, January 4, at 6pm.
Dobwalls
United Church
THERE was Holy Communion at 7pm on Christmas Eve and Open Church was held on Christmas day from 10am.
There will be no service at Dobwalls on Sunday, December 28, as there is a benefice service at St Martin’s from 10.30am.
Sunday, January 4, there is Holy Communion at 9.30am.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
THERE was a service on Christmas Day at 10am with Rev Janet Park.
December 28 the service at 10am was led by members.
St Ive
Parish Church
THERE will be a united service, held at St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, January 4, starting at 11.15am.
Tea/coffee will be served following the service. All are welcome.
Callington/St Ive
The Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild
ON Monday, January 5, at 7.30pm, when the guest speaker will be Jeremy Gist, speaking on the work of 'Soup Run'. Held at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room. All are welcome.
