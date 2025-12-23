Ursula Crouch attended the community event at Sterts a few weeks ago to promote this project and she wishes to thank all those who came and took information and gave a donation. The running total for KICKS COUNT www.kickscount.org.uk is £19,500 plus in November also donated £400 to Blood Bikes and £500 to East Cornwall Search & Rescue Team .... amazing how much can be raised with items that people would normally throw away ! Ali Humphreys & Ursula Crouch thank everyone for the support and to all volunteers - KEEP RECYCLING ! Web site www.south-hill.co.uk/charity-recycling and Face Book group listing the items we can accept and the different locations you can drop off. Answer to any questions please contact Ursula via email [email protected] or phone 07305 044049.