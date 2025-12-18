A POPULAR Cornish tourist attraction is celebrating an extraordinary run of success after winning three major awards in just one month, firmly placing it on the international stage.
The Story of Emily, located in St Ive, near Liskeard, has been named a global winner for Outstanding Achievement in the museum sector at the 32nd Annual Thea Awards, organised by the Themed Entertainment Association.
Recognised as the most prestigious honours in the themed entertainment industry, the awards celebrate innovation and excellence worldwide. The Story of Emily was the only organisation in the UK to receive an accolade this year.
The international recognition follows a Gold award for New Tourism Business of the Year at the Cornwall Tourism Awards in November. Adding to the accolades, the attraction’s architects, Stonewood Design, were named Grand Winner and received a Little Gem Award at the Royal Fine Commission Trust Building Beauty Awards, where judges praised the museum as “exquisitely crafted”.
The state-of-the-art visitor experience tells the powerful and often overlooked story of Emily Hobhouse, a remarkable woman born in the small Cornish village of St Ive. She campaigned tirelessly for the welfare of women and children during the second Anglo-Boer War, challenging injustice at a time when her actions were far ahead of public opinion. Once labelled a traitor and largely erased from British history, her legacy is now brought vividly to life.
Through the sensitive renovation of her childhood rectory, an immersive and award-winning War Rooms experience using cutting-edge technology, and an authentic South African heritage restaurant, The Story of Emily challenges expectations of what a historical attraction can be.
General Manager Martin Lovell said the awards recognise creativity, innovation and vision, adding that the attraction is proud to contribute to Cornwall’s and the UK’s cultural landscape.
The Thea Award will be formally celebrated at a gala in Orlando next May.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.