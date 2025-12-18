The state-of-the-art visitor experience tells the powerful and often overlooked story of Emily Hobhouse, a remarkable woman born in the small Cornish village of St Ive. She campaigned tirelessly for the welfare of women and children during the second Anglo-Boer War, challenging injustice at a time when her actions were far ahead of public opinion. Once labelled a traitor and largely erased from British history, her legacy is now brought vividly to life.