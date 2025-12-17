THE mayor of Liskeard, Cllr Christina Whitty, together with husband and consort, Terry, spent a heartwarming afternoon visiting local nursing homes as part of their Christmas celebrations.
The couple toured Beechlawn, Eventide, Pengover, and St Anthony’s, spending time chatting, singing and even dancing with residents and staff. The visits offered a chance to spread festive cheer and enjoy lively conversations with some of the town’s most cherished members.
Cllr Whitty said: “It was such a privilege for us to be invited to have a chat with all the residents. Thank you to all the amazing staff who work so hard to help everyone in their care.”
The visits highlight the mayor’s commitment to engaging with the community and celebrating the festive season with Liskeard’s residents.
