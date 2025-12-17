LOOE’S festive spirit has reached new heights as the first edition of the town’s Fishmas Calendar has officially sold out, following far higher demand than organisers ever expected.
The popularity of the calendar has already led to an additional reprint being ordered, with copies selling quickly across the town. Both local Co-op stores have even launched a friendly competition to see which can sell the most, adding to the seasonal excitement in Looe.
The success of the calendar marks just one part of an increasingly ambitious Fishmas programme led by Creative Looe. This Christmas also sees the launch of a bilingual celebration, with the town’s popular “Twelve Days of Fishmas” shared daily on social media in both English and Cornish from December 13 to 24.
By Christmas Day, followers will be able to sing the entire carol in two languages, culminating in the release of a full-length festive film celebrating Looe’s unsung local heroes.
A major highlight of this year’s celebrations is the unveiling of a beautifully crafted Cornish-language version of the Fishmas anthem. The translation was produced by renowned Cornish Bard Ken George, who generously volunteered his time to the project.
His work went far beyond a literal translation, carefully matching the rhythm, syllables and musical flow of the English original to create a piece that feels both authentic and singable.
The Cornish version has been brought to life through its first full vocal recording by fellow Bard Nick Hart, adding another layer of cultural significance to the project.
What began as a simple festive tribute has grown into a powerful community celebration, honouring Looe’s harbour heritage, essential workers, creativity and shared identity.
The addition of the Cornish language gives Fishmas new depth and meaning, connecting modern community pride with Cornwall’s living linguistic tradition and ensuring Fishmas continues to grow in heart, ambition and cultural value.
