Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Cornwall house price in the year to October was £283,757 – a 0.6% increase on September.
The picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased by 0.6%.
The rise in Cornwall does not reverse the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.3% annual decline.
It means the area ranked 16th among the South West’s 26 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Cornwall falling by £940 over the past year.
The highest annual growth in the South West was in the Forest of Dean, where property prices increased on average by 5.2%.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Cotswold lost 8.3% of their value.
Across the UK, the average house price in October was £270,000, the ONS said.
The figures were released as the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 3.2% in November, from 3.6% in October.
It is the lowest CPI rate since March and a bigger slowdown in inflation than many economists had been expecting.
Amy Reynolds, head of sales at London-based estate agency Antony Roberts, said: "In London, where affordability and sentiment are highly rate-sensitive, even small shifts in expectations can have an outsized impact on activity."
Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "When house prices fall it affects wannabe downsizers who are relying on the equity in the home to supplement their retirement income. It also dents the confidence of homeowners, who feel less well off, and may hold back on spending as a result.
"Given how sluggish economic growth is right now, this could spell more bad news for the economy.
"The only people likely to be celebrating are those moving up the property ladder and first-time buyers."