RESIDENTS of a Cornish town are concerned that fallen trees which have been carried down river could cause a medieval bridge to collapse.
The bridge at Lostwithiel was in danger of coming down in November 2010 during some of the worst flooding the area had ever seen. Now locals are concerned it is in danger once again.
Cornwall Council has said its efforts to clear the trees are being hampered by river levels and safety concerns.
Photographs of a number of large trees perilously close to the bridge, which originally dates back to 1280, have been shared on social media by Lostwithiel resident Richard Brassett.
Other locals, who are concerned about the safety of the bridge, have commented that the situation has been reported to Cornwall Council and the Environment Agency.
The Environment Agency has verified it has received several reports from members of the public about fallen trees in Lostwithiel and passed the initial report on to Cornwall Council, which manages the bridge.
As the trees are against the bridge, which is a council asset, the local authority is responsible for their removal.
A spokesperson for the council said: “We are aware of the situation and are actively working to coordinate the clearance efforts. However, we want to emphasise that the current river levels and flows present challenges.
“Additionally, access issues and safety concerns are complicating our response efforts. Our teams are committed to addressing the situation as quickly and safely as possible.”
Lostwithiel Bridge is a medieval structure with origins in the 13th century, though the stone bridge seen today was largely built in the 15th century, with later 17th century additions, such as the parapets, and 18th century extensions.
The incident brings back memories of the 2010 flood when Cornwall’s major roads were impassable, car parks were turned into lakes, businesses were devastated and hundreds of people were forced out of their homes.
In Lostwithiel, the flash flood was the worst to hit the town in living memory, after 40mm of rain fell on the hills above the town.
The streets disappeared under the water, cottages close to the River Fowey were evacuated and there was also widespread fear the bridge was in danger of collapsing, as debris collected against its stone arches and the River Fowey began to burst its banks.
