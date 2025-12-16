MOTHER Nature continues to provide a white winter as Christmas approaches - albeit with the snow coming delivered in a liquid form.
It has issued a third yellow weather warning for this week as further rain is set to come in from the Atlantic Ocean to give the Duchy a soaking.
However, the latest weather warning in place warns of an additional drenching set to come our way on Thursday, December 18 with a yellow weather warning in place between 10am and 7pm.
It states: “An area of occasionally heavy rain will move northeast across the warning area during Thursday morning and afternoon before clearing to the east through the evening. Given recent very wet weather, there is potential for some disruption to travel and possible flooding.
“Much of the warning area will see 15 to 25 mm but some places could see 40 to 60 mm, with the highest totals falling over high ground of south Wales and Dartmoor.Strong winds, perhaps gusting in excess of 50 mph along some English Channel coasts, may exacerbated the impacts from rain.”
The weather warning indicates that the rain, while having a lower likelihood than the rain expected tomorrow could have impact if it does fall as expected.
The weather warning for Wednesday, December 17 reads: “A period of rain, heavy at times, especially over high ground, will move slowly east across this region during Wednesday. Coming off the back of recent very wet weather, some travel disruption and flooding is likely across much of the warning area.
“10 to 20 mm of rain is likely to accumulate quite widely across the warning area, but 40 to 60 mm is possible over the high ground of Dartmoor and the hills of south Wales.Rain should clear to the east during Wednesday evening and into the early hours of Thursday.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.