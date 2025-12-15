UNWANTED textiles have been turned into handmade Christmas decorations thanks to a recycling project in Cornwall.
The initiative has also given vulnerable and marginalised people the opportunity to learn new crafting skills and make new connections.
Kernow Recovery Community, an organisation where people come together to support one another in recovery, and the Sew and Sews Cornwall CIC (Community Interest Company) have joined with the waste company, Suez Recycling and Recovery UK, for the scheme.
Suez has been providing the textiles that are being reused and upcycled in workshops held by the Sew and Sews where people of all ages can gather to pick up new crafting skills.
Olivia Crisp, a community and partnership manager with Suez, said: “It’s been an absolute delight to support such a wonderful cause through the reuse of unwanted textiles. Our work with local communities is important to us and this project not only supports residents but also the environment through reuse and upcycling.”
The items created through the initiative are being sold at the Hidden Help Vintage shop on the Wheal Rose Estate in Scorrier, near Redruth, and at the Kernow Reuse shop based at the Launceston Household Waste Recycling Centre.
Ben Langwith, of Kernow Recovery Community, a peer-led organisation through which people meet up to support one another in safe spaces which promote creativity and connection, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support from Suez. Every item sold will help fund more creative workshops and recovery sessions, offering individuals in recovery from trauma the chance to learn new skills and build confidence.”
A spokesperson for the scheme added: “This initiative aims to provide vulnerable and marginalised groups with the skills to create beautiful Christmas decorations and rag wreaths for the festive season, giving new life to discarded items whilst creating purpose and togetherness in the process.”
