A CHARITY calendar has been produced using pictures of Cornish beauty spots taken by people with learning disabilities.
This is the second year that members supported by the Hft charity in Cornwall have created a calendar.
Members of Hft Wadebridge’s photography club and Hft St Austell’s coast group visited locations including Restormel Castle near Lostwithiel, the Camel Trail and Tintagel.
The 2026 calendar, priced at £9, is now on sale through the charity with proceeds being put back into the photography club to buy a new camera and a printer.
Club member Jade said: “It was great to go out and about and explore and visit new places across Cornwall.”
Money raised from sales of the previous calendar also went towards new equipment for the club.
