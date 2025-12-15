CORNISH businesses have been recognised for their efforts helping to build a more sustainable and better future.
Cornwall Council hosted the 23rd Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Sustainability awards at the National Maritime Museum, which celebrates individuals and organisations for their contribution towards sustainability, environmental growth, circular economy and nature recovery.
Shipyard A&P Falmouth was named the overall winner for its Shore Power Project, which reduces emissions by supplying clean energy to a range of maritime vessels. APCL A&P Falmouth Shore Power Project also won the low carbon leader in business category.
The most sustainable large organisation was awarded to The Headland Hotel, the most sustainable medium sized business to Boconnoc Estate and the most sustainable small sized business to Tregony Village Hall.
The nature recovery winner was Our Only World. Screech Owl Sanctuary & Animal Park won first prize in the Trees for Nature & Growth – Farmers & Landowners section.
St Ives Community Orchard CIC was named the winner of the trees for Nature & Growth – Community & Groups.
The circular economy winner was Goonvean Aggregates Ltd. The low carbon leader voluntary category was presented to Farm Carbon Toolkit. The nature friendly farming winner was Presingoll Farm, and the sustainable food or drink category was awarded to Falmouth Food Cooperative.
The lifetime achievement award was presented to Matt Hocking while the Mark Duddridge Award was awarded to Our Only World.
This year’s judges were Kim Conchie, chair of Cornwall Community Foundation, John Brown, chief executive of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, Lord Robin Teverson, former chair of Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Nature Partnership, Cllr Loic Rich, Clare Parnell of Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership, Gitty Ankers MBE of Cornwall Community Flood Forum, Justin Olosunde, chair of Cornwall & IoS Climate Commission and Simon Thomason, Leap, Design for Change.
The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall Jane Hartley opened the event which was hosted by the chair of Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Climate Commission Justin Olosunde. Keynote speaker, Sacha Dench, aka the Human Swan, talked about her journey following migratory birds and her work for Conservation Without Borders.
Cllr Loic Rich, Cornwall Council cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Sustainability Awards celebrate our collective, sustainable vision for the region and the planet.
“We have a range of energetic and enthusiastic businesses, groups and individuals wanting to change the way we think and act about safeguarding our environment right on our doorstep.
“These awards showcase our community efforts to repair and heal nature, right here across our Duchy, but with a global vision.
“A huge congratulations to all our entrants and winners and thank you to everyone who attended our awards evening.”
Mike Spicer, managing director at APCL A&P Falmouth, said: “We are truly honoured to have secured both awards, which recognises the contribution APCL has made in tackling emissions and noise pollution in Falmouth.
“Sustainable shore power plays a vital role in global and national efforts to reduce the impact of the maritime industry on the environment, and the completion of this project is a key part of APCL’s strategy to achieve net zero across our operations by 2030.”
Bethany Branigan, the sustainability lead at The Headland, said: “To have the judges recognise the effort we’re putting in to make a real difference, not just for us, but for the community and the planet, is genuinely amazing.
“Winning this award gives us the energy to push even harder next year on our sustainability journey."
