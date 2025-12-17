New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: St Dennis Primary Academy at Carne Hill, St Dennis, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on November 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 3: The Old Inn at Churchtown, Mullion, Helston, Cornwall; rated on November 25