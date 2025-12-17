New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: St Dennis Primary Academy at Carne Hill, St Dennis, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on November 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 3: The Old Inn at Churchtown, Mullion, Helston, Cornwall; rated on November 25

• Rated 2: The Ship Inn at Ship Inn, 1 Fore Street, Mevagissey, St Austell; rated on November 25