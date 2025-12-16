COUNCILLOR Kate Ewert has become the latest public figure to voice strong concerns over a planned price hike affecting users of the Tamar Tag discount scheme, as the issue is set to be debated at an extraordinary meeting in the New Year.
The proposed increase in administration charges for those using the Tamar Tag system to cross the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry will be discussed by the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee at a special meeting provisionally scheduled for January 12 at Plymouth City Council.
The increase, which forms part of the Tamar Crossings Business Plan, would see the monthly administration charge for holding a TAG account rise by 150 per cent, from 80p a month to £2. The tag is a pre-paid electronic tolling system offering users a 50 per cent discount on tolls and is relied upon by thousands of people in Cornwall and Devon who regularly cross the Tamar for work, education, medical appointments and caring responsibilities.
Cllr Ewert, who represents the Rame Peninsula and St Germans on Cornwall Council, said she was particularly concerned about the lack of consultation around the proposed charge. Unlike the main toll increases introduced earlier this year, the administration fee rise does not appear to require public consultation.
“It seems, unlike the main toll rises, this doesn’t have to undergo any consultation at all, which is even more of a kick in the teeth in my opinion,” she said.
While acknowledging the need for the bridge and ferry to generate income to remain operational, Cllr Ewert questioned whether local residents were being unfairly targeted.
“I totally get that the bridge and ferry need to generate income to keep running – we all want them to continue running – but it doesn’t feel fair to penalise local users with such a big hike,” she added.
Cllr Ewert has written to the Cornish joint chair of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, Cllr Andrew Long, seeking clarification on the next steps and whether there is any scope for the decision to be urgently reviewed ahead of the extraordinary meeting.
The increase was initially agreed at a meeting of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee on December 5. The committee is made up of ten councillors, five from Plymouth City Council and five from Cornwall Council, and is responsible for overseeing the operation and finances of both crossings.
The proposed administration charge increase comes just seven months after toll fees were raised to help address a significant financial shortfall. In May, toll charges rose by 20p to £1.50 for tag users, while the cost for cars and vans without a TAG doubled to £3 per crossing from Cornwall into Devon via the bridge or ferry.
Critics argue the latest increase disproportionately affects those who depend on the crossings most, including lower-paid workers and families who have little choice but to travel between the two counties. Many residents have also voiced frustration that the cumulative impact of repeated rises is making daily travel increasingly unaffordable.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.