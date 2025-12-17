THE keys to Downderry’s former Methodist Chapel have officially been handed over, marking the successful completion of its purchase by The Zone Health and Wellbeing Hub CIO.
This move secures the future of the much-loved Zone Health and Wellbeing Hub for the local community.
The symbolic handover of keys marked a new chapter for the building, allowing activities to continue uninterrupted while long-term plans are developed with residents, volunteers and partner organisations across Cornwall.
The handover brings to an end months of uncertainty and represents a major victory for residents determined to keep the historic building at the heart of village life.
Earlier this year, the Cornish Times highlighted how villagers were devastated to learn they would be required to vacate the building they had transformed into a thriving community hub since 2007. Today, that concern has been replaced with celebration, as ownership of the former Methodist Chapel has formally passed into community hands following a successful purchase.
The breakthrough followed positive and constructive engagement with the South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit, which supported a community-led solution. The outcome reflects the determination of local volunteers who acted swiftly, incorporated as a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) and presented a robust, legally compliant case for long-term community ownership.
Adrian Kemp, chair of the Zone Health and Wellbeing Hub CIO, said: “I can’t tell you how delighted we are to be able to take ownership of the Downderry Methodist Chapel on behalf of the community.
“A huge amount of work has gone into raising the £220,000 needed to buy it, and that simply would not have been possible without the backing of our community. We are extremely grateful for the support of Cornwall Council, Deviock Parish Council and the Downderry and Seaton Residents Association.”
Built in 1890 through public effort and local subscription, the chapel has been central to Downderry life for well over a century. While its role has evolved, its importance has only grown. The Zone regularly hosts yoga and pilates classes, youth wellbeing sessions, playgroups, social clubs for older residents and a wide range of activities that support health, wellbeing and social connection.
The success comes during a period of strong community momentum, including the return of a village shop, ongoing safeguarding of the village hall, progress towards new homes that meet local needs and a continued caring church presence. Much of this work is supported behind the scenes by Deviock Parish Council, alongside dedicated volunteers, residents and local businesses.
Cornwall councillor for Looe East and Deviock Mark Gibbons hailed the outcome, saying: “This success is a testament to the perseverance of The Zone trustees, supported by Cornwall Council, and backed by a community determined to be heard. Also, the Methodist Church themselves for listening and re-engaging once a legally compliant path was found.
“It demonstrates that listing buildings as assets of community value, together with effective organisation and a strong campaign, can give local people real leverage. It will inspire others across Cornwall and beyond, and I will work with Cornwall Council’s localism team to ensure the lessons learned here benefit others.”
