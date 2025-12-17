GAS engineers from Wales and West Utilities have finished an essential project to upgrade the gas pipes in the Polmear Road area of St Austell ahead of Christmas.
The work, which started in October, was vital to ensure gas continues to flow safely and reliably to homes and businesses across the area according to the gas emergency and pipeline service.
Wales and West Utilities liaised with Cornwall Council to plan the work, and traffic management was in place throughout.
The gas works, which were a £243,000 investment project, has caused traffic delays on the main road through St Austell for the last two months.
The first phase of the scheme involved three-way traffic lights on Cromwell Road at its junction with Porthpean Road and Polmear Road.
The following phase saw four-way traffic lights were being introduced on Polmear Road, at its junctions with Charlestown Road, Mount Charles Road and Holmbush Road.
The service, who thanked drivers for their patience, appreciated that working in areas like this was not ideal but were essential to keep the gas supply flowing safely to local homes and businesses.
Wales and West Utilities' Natalie Raphael, who managed the upgrade work, said: “We would like to thank the local community for bearing with us whilst we completed this essential work.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the area.
“Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner, or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport green gases in the future.”
