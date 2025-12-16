TAMAR Crossings has issued a service update for Friday (December 19), advising passengers to plan ahead due to essential maintenance work.
From approximately 8am, it is anticipated the Torpoint ferry service will operate with two ferries instead of the usual three.
The temporary reduction is required to allow specialist welding repairs to be carried out on one ferry’s prow as part of vital maintenance to ensure the continued safety and reliability of the service.
This operating plan is dependent on weather and tidal conditions and may be subject to change.
Tamar Crossings is providing advance notice to support passengers with journey planning. Further updates will be shared once the maintenance schedule is confirmed, and again when the full three-ferry service resumes.
