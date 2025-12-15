SMILES, laughter and a little festive magic have been filling Torpoint this December, thanks to a local charity helping people of all ages experience Christmas in a way that truly works for them.
Beat4Autism CIC has once again been spreading seasonal joy with its sixth sensory-friendly Christmas grotto at St James’ Church, offering a warm, welcoming alternative to the busy and often overwhelming festive attractions many families struggle to access.
The event has once again allowed children, parents, carers and grandparents to share a relaxed and memorable Christmas moment together.
The idea was born in the aftermath of COVID, says Beat4Autism director Lizeta Fellows, who has two autistic children of her own.
“This is our sixth grotto and started because I could never take my children to a Christmas grotto,” she explained. “They couldn’t stand in queues or be amongst all that atmosphere. As much as I love it, they didn’t.”
After briefly considering a drive-through grotto, Lizeta and her team instead created a carefully designed sensory space.
“We wanted it to be magical, but calming with quiet music, dim lights and Father Christmas himself. Families book in and only have that space to themselves, which makes it much more relaxing.”
Held from December 12 to 14, the grotto offered families 15-minute slots with Father Christmas, giving them personal, unhurried time. Parents and carers were encouraged to share information in advance, helping tailor each visit.
“It makes it more personal – something Santa wouldn’t normally know – and that’s what makes it special,” Lizeta said.
Although designed with autism and sensory needs in mind, the grotto was open to everyone. However, the emotional impact remains powerful.
“It’s a very special feeling. I spend most of my time in tears listening to the interactions in the background,” Lizeta said. “To give families 15 minutes of happiness means the world to me.”
