GREAT Western Railway’s fleet refresh has taken a significant step forward, with the first of its recommissioned Class 175 trains carrying passengers for the first time.
Unit 175001 made its service debut on Monday, working the 13:40 service from Plymouth to Penzance before returning east on the 15:52. The run marks the public reappearance of the Class 175s on the GWR network ahead of a wider, phased introduction next year.
GWR secured 26 of the diesel multiple units earlier this year as part of a broader drive to revitalise its regional and suburban services. Once fully rolled out, the trains will operate primarily between Exeter St Davids and Penzance, with additional services to Barnstaple and Okehampton.
During the initial stages, Class 175 diagrams will vary as the operator balances crew training and maintenance requirements ahead of full fleet availability.
The introduction comes just days after the end of an era on the Great Western network. GWR’s final three Castle Class sets were withdrawn from service on Saturday, bringing to a close nearly five decades of operation by Class 43 power cars and Mark 3 coaches. The iconic trains are expected to be returned to their leasing companies in the new year.
Comments
