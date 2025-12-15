New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Good Luck Duck at Unit Ac-04, The Buttermarket, Station Hill, Redruth; rated on December 11
• Rated 5: Temple Cornwall at Temple Cornwall Ltd, 10 Granville Terrace, Bude, Cornwall; rated on December 11
• Rated 5: Whipped at Unit Dc-03, The Buttermarket, Station Hill, Redruth; rated on December 11
• Rated 5: The Stowe at Penstowe Manor, Penstowe Park, Kilkhampton, Bude; rated on December 10
• Rated 5: Forest Retreat at Deer Park Forest Cabins, Herodsfoot, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on December 9
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 10 Market Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 1
• Rated 5: Crows Nest Coffee Bar at Trago Mills, Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 1
• Rated 5: Pizza Express at Unit G4, Maritime House, Discovery Quay, Falmouth; rated on November 28
• Rated 5: Swanpool Beach Cafe Ltd at Swanpool Beach Cafe, Swanpool Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on November 28
• Rated 5: Crumbs Fowey at 31 - 35 Fore Street, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on November 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: White Hart Hotel at 2 - 3 Church Street, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on December 9
• Rated 5: Britannia Inn at St Austell Road, St Blazey Gate, Par, Cornwall; rated on December 8
• Rated 5: The Copper Fox Bar at 19a Bread Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: Pennycomequick at 16 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on September 18
• Rated 4: Top House at The Top House, The Square, The Lizard, Helston; rated on November 21
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Yo To Go, Tesco Extra, Station Road, Pool; rated on December 11
• Rated 5: China Garden at 22 The Strand, Newlyn, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on December 9
• Rated 5: Kellaway's Fish And Chips at 1c Pengelly Way, Threemilestone, Truro, Cornwall; rated on December 9
• Rated 5: Ascona Westways Service Station at Westways Filling Station, Carnanton Road, Tregaswith, Newquay; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: Kebab Hub at 4 Highshore House, New Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on December 4