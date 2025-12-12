EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Dwellings could go near primary school
PROPOSALS for the construction of 26 affordable dwellings on land to the west of Dobwalls Primary School have been submitted to Cornwall Council.
Social housing association Coastline Housing has filed the reserved matters application for the construction of the dwellings, which will consist of a mix of house types, namely one and two bed bungalows and two, three and four bedroomed houses in addition to external amenity space and allocated off street parking.
The application proposes 26 affordable houses, comprising of eight shared ownership dwellings and 18 social rent dwellings, alongside public open space and associated infrastructure.
The applicant told Cornwall Council: “The proposed application is for a residential development of 26 affordable dwellings. The development will consist of a mix of house types including 1 and 2 bed bungalows and 2,3,4 bedroom houses. The proposal also includes associated external amenity space and allocated off street parking. The site is located on Land West of Dobwalls Primary School, Dobwalls.
“Dobwalls is a village and civil parish in southeast Cornwall, England, United Kingdom. It is situated 3 miles West of Liskeard. The population of Dobwalls is 3,665 people. The village is in close proximity to Liskeard and Bodmin and can be accessed directly from the Dobwalls Bypass off of the A38. The site itself is adjacent to Dobwalls Primary school, with a 20mph speed limit on the access road and an extended footpath towards the area of land.
“The proposed development site is located to the southeast of Dobwalls. The total site area is around 0.93ha; the approximate Ordnance Survey Grid Reference for the centre of the site is SX 21693 64730.
“This application represents Phase 2 of the wider Dobwalls development. The site is accessed from the Dobwalls Bypass along its north-eastern edge and adjoins existing residential development along Treheath Road to the north-west.
“Dobwalls Primary School lies across the bypass to the north-east, while agricultural fields border the south-east and west, maintaining the semi-rural context. Phase 2 has been designed to complement the layout, scale, and character established in Phase 1.
“The proposal provides 26 new affordable homes in Dobwalls, which will assist the council in meeting its current land supply requirements.
“The proposal has adequately addressed concerns relating to flooding and drainage as well as addressing the matters relating to ecology and highways. The proposal is considered to comply with the relevant national guidance as set out in the NPPF as well as complying with the relevant policies from the Cornwall local plan and site allocations DPD.
“Following the principles established in phase one, phase two incorporates sustainable design measures including rainwater harvesting, sustainable drainage, air source heat pumps, grey water recycling, and maximised natural light, supporting energy efficiency and long-term resilience.”
Referring to the fact the plans were previously approved on appeal after planning permission had been previously refused, they added: “The proposed layout considers the need for footway and highway enhancements as conditioned, along with the public open space to the south of the site in accordance with the appeal agreement.”
The plans can be viewed on the Cornwall Council planning portal using reference PA25/09090.
Self-built dwelling refused
PROPOSALS for the construction of a self-built dwelling on land at Pengover Green has been refused by Cornwall Council.
Mr P Dinnis submitted an application seeking permission in principle to build the dwelling on land at Dinnis Diggers, Pengover Green, Liskeard.
Permission in Principle (PIP) is a type of planning permission targeted at housing-led developments which separates the consideration of matters of principle from the technical detail of the development.
The applicant stated: “The primary requirement relates to security matters given the value of the items kept on site. In addition, there are livestock requirements relating to the keeping, rearing of between 1500 – 2000 chickens and the associated egg production. Furthermore, 3 horses are also kept on site. This is considered to provide additional justification for the dwelling along with the above justification.
Menheniot Parish Council objected to the plans, stating: “The Council do not support the application for the following reasons.
“The Menheniot NDP is protected and carries full weight in considering this application. The site is located outside the Pengover Green Development Boundary and as referred to in previous Pre applications as not suitable for residential development.
“The development is for business (security) and residential use but there is no indication as where the existing main business use on the site is displaced to and how that would meet the policies of the Local Plan and NDP particularly as regards access.
“Approval for use of the site is currently subject to conditions relating to boundary treatment and access. These conditions have not been met and the boundary hedges destroyed contrary to the consent and policy.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council said: “The proposal does not constitute suitable infill or rounding off of the settlement in this location and would result in encroachment of built development into the open countryside.
“The proposed development would represent the provision of new housing development in the open countryside. No special circumstances are evident that would justify permitting a new open market dwelling in this location.
“The proposal is therefore considered to represent unsustainable housing development that would contribute to an erosion of the rural countryside and an increase in unsustainable transport movements”
