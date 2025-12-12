“Dobwalls is a village and civil parish in southeast Cornwall, England, United Kingdom. It is situated 3 miles West of Liskeard. The population of Dobwalls is 3,665 people. The village is in close proximity to Liskeard and Bodmin and can be accessed directly from the Dobwalls Bypass off of the A38. The site itself is adjacent to Dobwalls Primary school, with a 20mph speed limit on the access road and an extended footpath towards the area of land.