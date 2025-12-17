DESPITE doctor strikes, the NHS is urging South West residents to keep using services as normal.
From today (Wednesday, December 17) until Monday, December 22, resident doctors will be striking across the country, however, the NHS in the South West is advising residents to ‘use emergency services as usual.’
The industrial action comes amid disagreement surrounding pay, with the British Medical Association stating that ‘The government’s evidence to the doctors’ pay review body, the DDRB, amounts to substantive pay cut.’
With the body arguing that this comes on top of pay ‘already being down by more than a fifth compared to 2008’.
However, despite action, the NHS has stated that plans are in place to maintain services as far as possible at near-normal levels, to minimise disruption for patients.
The key advice to the people across the region is to use emergency services as usual, if needed, and to attend any planned appointments unless they have been contacted to reschedule. While flu is also causing extra admissions, this should not deter anyone from attending.
Dr Emma Redfern, NHS England’s deputy regional medical director for the South West, said: “We all know that industrial action comes at a very real cost to patients and to the rest of the workforce who provide cover.
“It will be particularly difficult this time, when we have seen a sharp rise in flu admissions and as we head into winter.
“But none of that should put anybody off seeking the care they need. Please continue use the NHS normal, especially in emergency or life-threatening cases. If any appointments are cancelled, we’ll let you know.”
The NHS is advising residents to:
- Dial 999 if it’s an emergency
- Use NHS 111, your GP and your pharmacist if it’s less urgent
A spokesperson from NHS England, South West added: :Another way you can help, especially with Christmas fast-approaching, is by stocking enough of any prescription medicine, and ordering now if needed, to avoid running out over bank holidays. This can be done easily through the NHS App or by contacting your GP practice.”
