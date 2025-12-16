EMERGENCY services were called to a serious road traffic collision on the A390 near Kit Hill, Callington, on Tuesday afternoon.
Two fire crews from Liskeard, along with a rescue tender from Bodmin, attended the incident involving a single vehicle that had left the carriageway and fallen approximately 10 feet down an embankment. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle on arrival.
Firefighters used high working platforms to safely reach the casualty and carry out a careful extrication. Once released, the driver was passed into the care of South Western Ambulance Service crews for further assessment and treatment.
After the rescue, firefighters made the vehicle safe and secured the scene before returning to their stations. The cause of the collision is not known.
