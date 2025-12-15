A commercial property in Liskeard town centre with planning permission for residential conversion has been sold.
The terraced property in the pedestrianised section of Fore Street was listed at auction with a freehold guide price of £60,000 plus.
It was among 167 lots in the December auction held by Clive Emson Auctioneers. The property was unsold during the auction but an offer was made after the sale, which was accepted by the vendor.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “Occasionally offers are made for lots after the auction ends, which are then put to the vendor.
“In this case, the offer was accepted. The new owner has acquired a substantial property that is well located in Liskeard town centre.
“It comes with planning permission for conversion of part of the ground floor and the upper floors into a five-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO), whilst retaining retail space on the ground floor.
“The new owner now has the option of following the planning permission or may have other schemes in mind, subject to the necessary consents.”
Meanwhile, a square shaped parcel of land in a residential area at Dobwalls, near Liskeard, sparked keen bidding - rising from its freehold guide of £500 to £1,000 to a sale price of £19,600.
Located at Pendray Gardens, the land measures about 0.05 hectares (0.13 acres). Cornwall Council instructed the sale of the land.
Clive Emson Auctioneers’ next auction concludes on February 11, with bidding live from 48 hours beforehand. Lot entries close on January 16, with the catalogue online from January 21. The firm, which was established in 1989, stages eight auctions every year.
