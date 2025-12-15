Pelynt Young Farmers’ Tinsel Tractor Run
On Sunday, December 21, sees the annual parade of seasonally-illuminated tractors setting off from Polperro car park in a glittering convoy of these huge agricultural machines as they make their way towards their stop-over point at Bullers Quay car park in Looe.
The event always draws a huge crowd of spectators, both local and otherwise, and for the fourth year in succession Liskeard and Looe Radio will be providing seasonal music favourites and commentary throughout the display broadcasting from the front terrace of Copperfish Distillery which will, of course, be open serving warm mulled wine and other beverages to revellers.
The tractors will travel through Pelynt before heading down West Looe Hill to the square, along the Quay and across the bridge towards their stop-over destination.
This part of the route is usually adorned with many spectators taking the opportunity to enjoy the magnificent sight of this impressive agricultural convoy.
Upon its arrival at Bullers Quay, planned for around 5.15pm, the crowds are asked to vacate the car park and watch, from points of safety, as the parking marshals guide each machine into its own spot.
Spectators are then invited back onto the car park where they can enjoy each tractor close up and even speak to the drivers.
As always there will be a competition for the 'best decorated' tractor voted on by a team of judges with prizes for the top places.
This is a fabulous event and to make the absolute most of it we hope that, weather permitting, the crowds will stay around to enjoy the music, food and drink even after the tractors head away at around 6.45pm.
New Year’s Eve in Looe
Join us to see the skies light up over Looe's famous Banjo Pier with two fantastic fireworks display.
The family orientated display kicks off at 6pm with the revellers display at midnight.
Further information and details at www.welcometolooe.com
Liskeard Traders’ Association Masquerade Ball
As 2025 closes and we look forward to the New Year our new diary of events has already started to fill with dates for some exciting events, both new and familiar.
One such event is The Liskeard Traders’ Association Masquerade Ball being hosted at Moghhe in early spring.
We are excited to offer a glamorous evening of entertainment and music plus a great opportunity to dress to impress in true masquerade style in an equally stylish new events venue.
Tickets will be limited and will include a wait-on service two-course dinner plus buffet dessert, a professional photographer and, of course, the evenings' entertainment.
Liskeard and Looe Radio will be providing the music and commentary with a live vocal performance courtesy of the talented local artist Alysha Vine.
The event is supported by local businesses and organisations with profits in aid of the mental health charity Cornwall Mind whose aim is to help people in our local communities to improve their mental health and wellbeing.
Further information and booking details will be available on www.liskeardtraders.org
