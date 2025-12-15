THE community came together to celebrate one of the most beautiful times of the year around the Downderry Christmas tree on Sunday, December 6.
The event began at St Nicholas’ Church when the children collected the lanterns they had made while enjoying cocoa and mince pies.
Residents lined the route to see the children carrying their lanterns and a buoyant crowd was excited to see the Christmas tractor leading the parade, provided by Trewall Farm Campsite.
At the end of the parade, the children gathered in front of the village Christmas tree at Bewshea's by the Beach to sing Christmas carols.
Former Looe councillor Armand Toms then conducted the countdown to the lighting up of Downderry with lights on the Christmas trees at Bewshea's, Inn on the Shore and the village hall - who all sponsored the event.
Children's smiles were made even bigger when the tractor arrived with special passengers, Santa and his Elves who handed out a little gift to them.
The atmosphere was enhanced further when Bewshea’s welcomed local sea shanty group The DerryAirs, while later that evening One Night Stand performed at Inn on the Shore.
The organisers have thanked everyone who helped with and attended the event that lead to many memories being made.
Prior to the evening’s festivities, the Christmas Craft Fair took place at the village hall where 10 per cent of all sales went to the 'Save our Village Hall' appeal.
This Sunday (December 21), a Christmas carol concert will be taking place at St Nicholas Church where Whitsand Harmony are performing from 3pm.
On the same day, the Christmas Producers Market will be held at the village hall from 10am to 1pm. Entry is free and there will be hot and cold drinks and refreshments being served.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.