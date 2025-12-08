THE village of Golant is set to sparkle this weekend as the village hosts its annual Christmas Fayre on Saturday, December (13), running from 10am to 5pm.
The festive event will spread across Bar Silo, Golant Village Hall and The Fisherman’s Arms, offering a wide range of stalls featuring locally made gifts, jewellery, art, pottery and artisan food.
Families can look forward to a visit from Santa, who will be greeting children at the Fishermen’s from 12.30-2.30pm, while acapella choir Kitsch in Synch will provide live performances to add to the atmosphere.
The boat lights and Christmas tree at the Golant Pill will bring extra seasonal magic to the riverside setting – and Christmas Elves will be selling raffle tickets for a Christmas Hamper, raising funds for St Petrocs homeless charity.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.