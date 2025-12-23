LOOE harbourside and its surrounding areas were turned into a picture of colour as a festive convoy of illuminated tractors rolled through, delighting crowds who lined the route to enjoy the annual festive spectacle.

One of the many tractors which took part in the annual festive event ( Welcome to Looe & Polperro )

The event - which so far has raised over £3,500 - marked the success of the Pelynt Young Farmers’ Club Tinsel Tractor Run, which once again proved hugely popular with the local community.

Around 50 tractors and a Unimog took part, with large turnouts reported across the route.

Tractors of all sizes helped form the parade which made it's way around Looe and the surroundings areas ( Welcome to Looe & Polperro )

A ‘Best Dressed Tractor’ competition added to the fun and was won by Alan Rundle and his son Jenson.

Club secretary Kensa Benallick said: “It went really well and the turnout was amazing, particularly in Looe. Also a huge thanks to everyone who supported, including our sponsors.”

Funds raised will support Cornwall Air Ambulance, Cancer Research UK and club funds.

Crowds took the opportunity to see the tractor up close on Looe Harbourside ( Welcome to Looe & Polperro )

Organisers of the Tinsel Tractor Run were delighted with the success of this year's event ( Welcome to Looe & Polperro )