MEMBERS of the Plymouth and Truro District of the Oddfellows Friendly Society gathered for a heartwarming pre-Christmas social evening at Oddfellows Hall, Green Lane, Redruth.
The event was a blend of seasonal cheer, camaraderie and fun, offering an opportunity for members to come together and celebrate the holiday spirit.
The evening was filled with a lively mix of activities, including engaging prize quizzes that sparked friendly competition among the members.
In keeping with the festive mood, traditional Christmas carols were sung, filling the air with the joyful sounds of the season.
Adding to the festive charm, a talented member gave a captivating guitar recital, which provided a beautiful musical interlude to the evening.
Guests were treated to an array of delicious buffet style food and homemade cakes, wines, beers and soft drinks which complemented the lively atmosphere.
The spread was not only a feast for the stomach but also a reflection of the generosity and community spirit that the Oddfellows Society holds dear.
Speaking towards the end of the event, Tina English, provincial grand master (chairman), Plymouth & Truro District Oddfellows said: "As this evening draws to a close, it is clear that this event has served as another wonderful reminder of our society's unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.
“From supporting community-based projects to offering unique benefits to our members, Oddfellows continues to build lasting bonds and create a network of care and kindness that spans across generations.
“The time-honoured motto of our society, 'friendship, love and truth,' remains at the very heart of everything we do."
