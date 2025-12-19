As the coldest months of the year settle in and Christmas fast approaches, for many, the harsh reality of homelessness becomes harder than ever – whether for someone sleeping in the street, or children struggling in temporary accommodation. The National Plan to End Homelessness has three key pledges to be achieved by the end of this Parliament – halve the number of long-term rough sleepers, end unlawful use of B&Bs for families and prevent more households from becoming homeless in the first place.