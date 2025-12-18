A CAMPAIGN to create a new skate park for young people in Looe is calling on residents, local organisations and businesses to get behind the project, as organisers look to raise the £300,000 needed to turn the long-held vision into reality.
The proposed facility, which is to be located at the far end of Millpool Car Park, has been on the town’s agenda for several years, but following planning permission being granted in October by Cornwall Council, now the wheels for progress are truly beginning to turn.
The project has been led by a working group comprising Looe Development Trust, The Boundless Trust and Looe Town Council, all working in partnership to bring the scheme to life.
Kim Spencer, from the Looe Development Trust, highlighted the urgent need for the facility, saying: “We don’t have any provision in Looe for the eight to 18 age group. This isn’t just a skate park – it’s a place where young people can be visible, feel part of the community and access opportunities that simply don’t exist elsewhere in the town. If we want our youth to feel included, this facility is crucial.”
The park – which will be designed and built by Maverick Skateparks – will be named The Edwina Hannaford Skatepark, in honour of the former town and county councillor, whose tireless support and encouragement helped keep the project moving through its many challenges.
Funding will come from multiple sources, but a crowdfunding campaign is set to launch early in the New Year. Organisers are also pursuing grants from national and regional bodies, while local organisations have already pledged support, including fundraising from events like Christmas shows organised by Sheila’s School of Dancing.
Kim added: “This is a mountain to climb, but it’s an investment in our young people. Now is the time for local people, businesses and organisations to step forward.”
