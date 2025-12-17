THE leader of Cornwall Council found himself in Parliament recently as part of efforts to back Cornwall’s bid to connect across the world.
Cllr Leigh Frost (Liberal Democrat, Bodmin St Petroc) spoke at the launch of Global Cornish in Westminster, a new network which hopes to connect Cornish people and friends of Cornwall worldwide to share stories, build relationship and turn pride for all things Cornwall into practical opportunities across a number of sectors ranging from business to investment, culture to academia and increased opportunities for youth.
The scheme hopes to unite Cornish descendants across the world into the new network as part of its initiatives.
Cllr Frost said: “I was proud to speak at the launch of Global Cornish in Westminster, hosted by Perran Moon MP. It was inspiring to see so many people with Cornish roots and affinities come together to celebrate our heritage and look outward to new opportunities.
“A new network connecting Cornish people and friends of Cornwall worldwide an estimated six to seven million people, so we can share our stories, build relationships, and turn pride into practical opportunities for Cornwall. That means collaboration across business, culture and academia; philanthropy, investment and mentorship; and creating pathways for young people to thrive.
“Cornwall’s diaspora is a unique global asset. By strengthening our international profile, we can amplify Cornwall’s voice, champion our creative and cultural sectors, support our business community, and showcase the innovation happening here at home.
“Early partnerships are already forming—such as a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Cornish Pirates, demonstrating how sport and culture can help carry Cornwall’s message across the world.
“Huge thanks to Nicola Lloyd, Tess Ax and the team, to everyone who joined us in Parliament, and to all the diaspora champions who are bringing energy and ideas to this movement.”
