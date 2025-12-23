Noah Law MP for St Austell and Newquay said: “This gets us to a position where we not only safeguard the family farm, but also gives relatively favourable treatment to smaller family farms versus large, industrial-scale operations - putting our food security first and putting us in a better position than when we first started this debate. It also shows that constructive engagement with one’s own Government and a willingness to stick your neck out can pay off. I’m delighted for our local farmers in Cornwall – who know we’ve been fighting their corner on this for over a year now and whose minds I hope it’ll put at rest this Christmas”.