NINE lock-up garages in Torpoint have sold for £43,000 at auction after keen bidding.
The units in Roberts Avenue were among 167 lots listed in the December auction held by Clive Emson Auctioneers.
There were 55 separate bids starting as £12,500 before the auctioneer’s gavel finally fell.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “Lock-up garages regularly come to auction and attract keen bidding.
“The new owner of this row in Torpoint has the option of letting them out in their current guise although they may have other uses in mind by virtue of the garages’ location in a residential area, subject to the necessary consents.”
For more details on the current land and property auctions, visit the website at www.cliveemson.co.uk
