THE gas works causing traffic delays on the main road through St Austell are on track to be finished before Christmas, according to the team working on the project – which has also thanked drivers for their patience.
The gas emergency and pipeline service, Wales & West Utilities, announced in early October that it was starting work on an upgrade to pipes in the Cromwell Road and Polmear Road areas on the A390.
At the time, Wales & West Utilities said that the works were likely to be completed the day before Christmas Eve.
Now, in an update, the organisation has said it is progressing well with the project.
A spokesperson said: “The £243,000 investment project, which started last month, is vital to ensuring gas continues to flow safely and reliably to homes and businesses across the area – helping to keep people warm for many years to come. The project is on track to be completed before Christmas, assuming no major engineering difficulties.”
The first phase of the scheme involved three-way traffic lights on Cromwell Road at its junction with Porthpean Road and Polmear Road.
As part of the next phase, four-way traffic lights were being introduced on Polmear Road, at its junctions with Charlestown Road, Mount Charles Road and Holmbush Road.
Natalie Raphael, of Wales & West Utilities, is managing this work and said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their ongoing patience as we progress this essential upgrade to local infrastructure and assure them we’re making good progress with the project and remain on track to finish before Christmas.
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.”
