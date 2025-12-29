A MAJOR investment by Saltash Town Council has paid off in spectacular style, as this year’s Christmas lighting programme and switch-on event delivered one of the town’s most successful festive seasons to date.
With £26,653.40 invested in this year’s Christmas lighting display, the council’s commitment to enhancing Saltash’s festive experience resulted in glowing feedback from residents, visitors and local businesses, firmly establishing the event as a seasonal highlight.
The investment forms part of a wider three-year strategy to modernise and improve seasonal lighting across the town. Following a formal tender process, the council secured a three-year contract with qualified contractors to deliver the full service, including design, supply, installation, maintenance and removal of the lights.
The total value of the contract is £79,960.20, ensuring that Saltash benefits from high-quality, sustainable and visually striking lighting displays not just at Christmas, but for other key events throughout the year. The enhanced display this year demonstrated the value of that investment, transforming the town centre into a festive focal point.
The Christmas Light Switch-On event itself, delivered by the town council in partnership with Saltash Chamber of Commerce and Saltash Rotary Club, drew large crowds and created a buzz throughout the town. Residents and visitors praised the atmosphere, with many commenting on how the upgraded lights added to the sense of celebration and community pride.
The evening was packed with entertainment and memorable moments. A festive parade through the town featured Santa Claus, the Town Crier and the mayor, delighting families lining the route. Popular characters including the Golden Girl and the Ice Queen added a touch of sparkle, while local school groups filled the air with Christmas carols, creating a warm and traditional soundtrack to the celebrations. Together, these elements helped mark the official start of the Christmas season in truly magical fashion.
A standout feature of this year’s programme was the popular Elf Hunt Trail, which showcased strong collaboration with Fore Street businesses. Shops embraced the festive fun by creating eye-catching window displays and hiding mischievous elves for families to find. The trail encouraged visitors to explore the town centre, support local traders and enjoy an interactive seasonal activity that proved popular with children and adults alike.
Prizes for the Elf Hunt were generously donated by Bounce Saltash, Saltash Bookshelf, Foreign Muck, Saltash Studios and Nicky’s Glow Beads. Their support helped make the trail a memorable part of the festivities and highlighted the positive impact of partnership working across the town.
Mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock praised the event’s success.
She said: “The investment in the lights has clearly made a difference. It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the town centre and sharing in the festive spirit. Events like this bring people together and strengthen our community.”
Building on this success, the council is already planning ahead. A new working group has been established to begin preparations for the 2026 Christmas Light Switch-On, with ambitions to deliver an even bigger and better celebration through continued collaboration with industry professionals and local partners.
