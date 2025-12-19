Regarding the beach huts at Par Beach, I am disappointed that discussions came to nothing this year, as Cornwall Council was, unfortunately, unable to accommodate any sensible proposal for their use as a beach-style market, despite nearly six months of dedicated negotiations on my part. It appears they wish to remove them altogether, and I shall be pressing for full details on the likely cost to taxpayers of repurposing them elsewhere – particularly in light of the original £125,000 investment to install them.