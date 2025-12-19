AS a councillor, I have been fully committed to representing the community’s interests with dedication and persistence over recent months.
One of the highlights has been campaigning for our successful candidate, Heinz Glanville, at the St Columb Minor and Colan Cornwall Council by-election. I engaged directly with residents on their doorsteps and these conversations were invaluable.
Additionally, I was pleased to attend the full council meeting where I supported the motion condemning the government’s plans for mandatory digital ID.
In Par, anti-social behaviour has understandably been a concern for many residents. I have been liaising closely with the police and I am pleased to report that their efforts have led to at least one arrest, with investigations ongoing. This demonstrates the value of strong partnership working, and I shall continue to press for further improvements to ensure our neighbourhoods remain safe and pleasant places to live.
On planning matters, I was delighted earlier this year to successfully champion my constituents’ views regarding a significant application (PA24/05529), securing a positive outcome. Although the decision has now been appealed, I am resolutely re-fighting this battle with the same determination, confident in the strength of our original case.
Regarding the beach huts at Par Beach, I am disappointed that discussions came to nothing this year, as Cornwall Council was, unfortunately, unable to accommodate any sensible proposal for their use as a beach-style market, despite nearly six months of dedicated negotiations on my part. It appears they wish to remove them altogether, and I shall be pressing for full details on the likely cost to taxpayers of repurposing them elsewhere – particularly in light of the original £125,000 investment to install them.
Finally, I remain in positive discussions with Cornwall Council about reinstating litter bins at Readymoney Cove and I am hopeful of a satisfactory resolution.
