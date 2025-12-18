This was a time of the conflict between Britain and China known as The Opium Wars, and the Cornish Times reported that a visit from ‘Bell’s Great Hippodrome’ was believed to be extremely inappropriate; ‘This celebrated Hippodrome and Chinese Circus will visit Liskeard and perform in a monster tent on Friday next [August 24, 1860]. The company are to be heralded by a Chinese procession on coming into the town, a rather impudent thing just now, when we are not on the best of terms with [the Chinese]’.