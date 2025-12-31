A TEMPORARY road closure will be in place on Varley Lane in Liskeard early into the New Year to allow essential works to be carried out.
The closure has been approved under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and will run from Friday, January 2 until Monday, January 19, 2026.
Varley Lane will be closed to traffic 24 hours a day for the duration of the works. Residents and motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and allow extra time for journeys during this period.
The works are being managed by Wales and West Utilities. Anyone requiring further information can contact the company’s customer services team on 0800 9122 999 or by email at [email protected]
- Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.