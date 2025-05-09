RESIDENTS of Torpoint joined the entire nation in coming together for VE Day 80 celebrations.
The town’s celebrations began with local dignitaries, including Freeman of Torpoint, Mike Pearn MBE, and the Commander of HMS Raleigh, Commander Malcolm McCallum, coming together for the proclamation read by town crier, David Green.
This was followed by Town Mayor, Gary Davis, who accompanied by local school children, helped raise the VE Day 80 flag.
Other events included Torpoint Archives and Heritage Centre proudly displaying town memorabilia celebrating and remembering the events of World War II.
In the evening, crowds gathered in Rendel Park for a performance from the Torpoint Sea Cadets band followed by the Mayor's Chaplain, Revd Jo Northey leading prayers.
The mayor then read 'The Tribute' before lighting the beacon - the flames representing the 'light of peace' that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.
The day concluded with the singing of the patriotic hymn 'I Vow to Thee My Country'.