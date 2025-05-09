RESIDENTS of Torpoint joined the entire nation in coming together for VE Day 80 celebrations.

The town’s celebrations began with local dignitaries, including Freeman of Torpoint, Mike Pearn MBE, and the Commander of HMS Raleigh, Commander Malcolm McCallum, coming together for the proclamation read by town crier, David Green.

This was followed by Town Mayor, Gary Davis, who accompanied by local school children, helped raise the VE Day 80 flag.

The Torpoint Sea Cadets performed for the crowds in Rendel Park. Picture: Andy Campfield
Other events included Torpoint Archives and Heritage Centre proudly displaying town memorabilia celebrating and remembering the events of World War II.

In the evening, crowds gathered in Rendel Park for a performance from the Torpoint Sea Cadets band followed by the Mayor's Chaplain, Revd Jo Northey leading prayers.

Torpoint Town Mayor, Cllr Gary Davis, lights the VE Day 80 celebrations beacon
The mayor then read 'The Tribute' before lighting the beacon - the flames representing the 'light of peace' that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.

The day concluded with the singing of the patriotic hymn 'I Vow to Thee My Country'.

Local school children and recruits from Corporate Squadron were among those who gathered to pay their respects in Torpoint. Picture: Andy Campfield
Locals of all ages visited Torpoint Archives and Heritage Centre, which was proudly displaying town memorabilia celebrating and remembering the events of World War II. Picture: Andy Campfield
Youngsters from 2nd Torpoint Scouts were part of the town's VE Day 80 Celebrations. Picture: Andy Campfield
