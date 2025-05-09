Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day is the day celebration of the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, May 8, 1945; it marked the official surrender of all German military operations.
It marked the moment where thoughts could turn to rebuilding in the face of destruction and 80 years later, the anniversary of the event becomes more poignant as those who survived the war become fewer in number as the annals of time catch up with us all.
Across Cornwall, those living in the present gave their thanks to and took a moment to remember the heroes of the past by marking the moment that victory in Europe became a reality after several years of hard fighting and moments where things seemed far more bleak.
See content below from our live blog as we documented this historic moment in real time: