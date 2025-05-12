VETERAN Cornish explorer Robin Hanbury-Tenison has completed a remarkable 22-mile rowing challenge along the River Tamar, proving that adventure does not retire – even at 88 years-old.
The remarkable feat, undertaken in celebration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, was completed over two days and aims to raise a figure of £200,000 for the Thousand Year Trust, a charity dedicated to restoring Britain’s rare and precious temperate rainforest.
Robin’s challenge saw him set off from Saltash Sailing Club at 10am on Wednesday, May 8, rowing upstream to Calstock accompanied by his son Merlin, who paddled beside him in a kayak for support.
Despite the distance and duration, Robin arrived earlier than expected, reportedly full of energy and good cheer. In contrast, Merlin confessed to feeling thoroughly exhausted – further highlighting his father's incredible stamina and spirit.
The following day, marked the final leg of the journey. Departing from Calstock at 6am, the team returned to Saltash just before midday. Robin was joined not only by supporters but also by members of the University of Plymouth, who had played a key role in preparing him for the challenge.
“As I enter my ninetieth year and as my legs are no longer up running marathons and climbing mountains, I thought I would row 22-miles instead to support the Thousand Year Trust,” said Robin. “My purpose is to restore and triple Britain’s temperate rainforest, one of the most important but least understood ecosystems in the battle against climate change.”
Dr Jon Rhodes, Psychology Lecturer at the University of Plymouth, praised the collaborative nature of the project.
“It’s been great working with Robin and especially brilliant to bring students on board his preparation journey,” he said. “We’ve had healthcare students and staff working with him on physical and strength training, and psychology students supporting his mindset. On the day, we were alongside him in a support vessel skippered by experts from our Marine Station, as well as a creative writing student who is weaving this journey into her final portfolio. It truly highlights the power of interdisciplinary collaboration.”
The University’s involvement reflects Robin’s commitment not just to action, but to education and legacy. By linking the challenge with academic research, Robin allowed his journey to become a living case study in endurance, motivation, and environmental advocacy.
His goal – to raise £200,000 for the Thousand Year Trust – is focused on restoring and tripling the coverage of Britain’s ancient temperate rainforest. This overlooked ecosystem, fragmented across the UK, holds immense potential in the fight against climate change. Robin’s dedication to conservation is nothing new; over the years, he has made the first two crossings of South America – east to west and north to south – and led the Royal Geographical Society’s largest-ever scientific expedition, spending fifteen months in Borneo.
Now, with this latest adventure complete, Robin has once again demonstrated that courage, conviction and passion for the planet don't diminish with age. His journey has captured the public’s imagination, inspired a new generation of students, and raised awareness for one of Britain’s most vital ecological causes.