STUDENTS from Cornwall College University Centre at the Eden Project are proving that the Duchy is a powerhouse of botanical knowledge, as they storm into the semi-finals of the renowned Botanical University Challenge (BUC).
Competing under the team name Cotyl-Edens, BSc Horticulture Plant Science students Rory Queripel, Emma Coble, Kate Bidwell and Alfred Bradley will represent Cornwall on a national stage on August 20 in Cambridge.
The Botanical University Challenge is an exciting display of plant science expertise and the ultimate knowledge test, bringing together undergraduate and postgraduate students from across the UK.
Reflecting on their journey, team member Rory said: “We’ve worked well together as a team and all have our different strengths, which has helped us across the different topics. Our course is unique in offering an undergraduate module in ethnobotany, which has been one of our collective strengths.”
Participants showcase their knowledge in plant identification, taxonomy, evolution, ecology, conservation, plant health, horticulture, agriculture, forestry and the cultural significance of plants.
Fellow teammate, Kate, added: “It’s a great opportunity to connect with other like-minded people and network with industry professionals. We met some amazing peers at a different botanical event and look forward to catching up with them again to share ideas.”
Adding to the excitement, the third Student Botany Festival will coincide with the competition, offering participants an invaluable platform to engage with leading experts and prospective employers in the field.
Chris Bisson, higher education programme manager at Cornwall College University Centre at the Eden Project, said: “We are ecstatic about the success of our BUC team. To go toe-to-toe with some of the world’s best institutions and emerge third going into the finals is something to celebrate.
The event will be streamed live on YouTube for plant enthusiasts worldwide at bit.ly/43AzMf6