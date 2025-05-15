TRAVELLERS have moved into a park in the middle of a Cornish town.
Several caravans and cars have got on to the football pitch at Poltair Park in St Austell.
The park is owned and managed by the town council which says the travellers moved in on Wednesday (May 14) evening.
Town clerk David Pooley has made a visit the park and has spoken with the travellers.
In a post online, the council has said: “The town council is aware that travellers moved into Poltair Park yesterday evening.
“The town clerk has been out to speak to the travellers and they have agreed to move out of the park tomorrow afternoon (Friday) and to clean the park before they leave.”