NEWLY-elected Reform UK councillor, Rob Parsonage, say he is both ‘honoured and privileged’ to have been elected as their group leader on Cornwall Council.
Cllr Parsonage, who won the Torpoint division earlier this month, was entrusted with the role following a meeting of fellow councillors.
“It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on Cornwall Council,” said the former retired submariner with extensive international business experience.
“What we have achieved here is incredible. From a standing start we are now the largest party on the council. The people of Cornwall have given this council a mandate for serious change, and we are fully intending to deliver that.”
Having dedicated nearly five decades to public service – both here in the United Kingdom and in Canada – he is eager to harness his hard-earned global expertise to serve Cornwall. His mission is to tackle the council’s debt head-on, transforming Cornwall Council into a beacon of excellence.
He will be joined by Rowland O’Connor, councillor for St Columb Major, St Mawgan and St Wenn, as deputy leader.
Reform UK won 28 out of 87 seats on Cornwall Council in the recent local election, making it the largest group on the authority.
Nationally, the party secured 677 seats with 31 per cent of the vote share - the first time a party other than the Conservatives or Labour have won these elections in modern British political history.