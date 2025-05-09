The US deal came off the back on a new trade deal with India, which itself came off the back of the government’s decision to rescue British Steel. In terms of India, there has been much misinformation about National Insurance paid by Indian workers. Firstly, this is the same arrangement that we already have in place with about 50 other countries. It is a reciprocal arrangement, so the same rules apply to British workers in India. And secondly, it doesn’t actually form any part of this trade agreement – it is an entirely separate issue that has been discussed for many years. This government has simply formalised it.