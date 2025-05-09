But I, want veterans to know they can always talk to me, and I will listen hard and support where I can, even if one might often think politicians do not care. As testament to that I asked, and got reassurance from, the Secretary of State for Defence, what progress his Department has made on issuing payments under the LGBT Veterans Financial Recognition Scheme. I was also pleased that our Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard met me and Armed Forces Veterans at the Royal British Legion.