Like many, I watched in awe the Red Arrows carry out a flypast on VE Day – marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.
This was just one part of emotional ceremonies across the UK, including in St Austell and Newquay – but I am proud that this government is recognising the heroism of our veterans all year round.
That's why I'm proud that this Labour government is introducing a raft of 24/7/365 support – including new veteran support programmes, a National Training and Education Plan to help NHS staff address issues within veterans’ healthcare, and a complete transformation of military housing.
I have enjoyed meeting veterans in both Newquay and St Austell since I was elected. These have not always been easy discussions with a community which has felt increasingly let down. That comes as the need for support only grows, particularly for a generation that served in the Balkans and the Middle East.
But I, want veterans to know they can always talk to me, and I will listen hard and support where I can, even if one might often think politicians do not care. As testament to that I asked, and got reassurance from, the Secretary of State for Defence, what progress his Department has made on issuing payments under the LGBT Veterans Financial Recognition Scheme. I was also pleased that our Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard met me and Armed Forces Veterans at the Royal British Legion.
First, on support, Operation VALOUR – launched on VE day – is a new UK-wide veteran support system, which will help unlock veterans' full potential and foster the enterprising spirit of veteran charities.
Backed by £50-million of funding VALOUR will establish a new network of VALOUR-recognised support centres in every nation of the UK and deploy Regional Field Officers. It will also bring together charities, service providers and local government, the new Regional Field Officers.
Next, we’re rolling out a plan to help veterans still struggle to navigate civilian healthcare systems and may not self-identify as veterans to NHS staff, putting them at risk of missing out on the additional support and bespoke services that are already available.
The National Training and Education Plan, will educate NHS staff across the country to meet the unique health needs of veterans, serving personnel and their families.
In parallel, this government is buying back 118 military homes across Newquay and St Columb from the private landlord which currently owns them in order to undertake essential refurbishments – and give military families the homes they deserve.
We’re also putting the Armed Forces Covenant fully into law – and this package of measures to support veterans is a marked contrast on the Conservative government before.
In the final two years of Tory government, the number of veterans forced to rely on Universal Credit rose by 65 per cent to a shocking 65,000.
One could argue that we can never repay the heroism of our armed forces, but I am proud we’ve shown our colours in less than a year.